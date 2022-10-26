DU colleges run out of seats after round 1 of admissions

St Stephen's College, Delhi |

New Delhi: DU has the list of open seats on Wednesday, one day after its first round of seat allocation ended with the bulk of them filled. According to the list, only one or two seats would be available for applicants in several of the courses during the second round of seat distribution.

Read Also Permanent appointment of teachers begins in DU affiliated colleges

There are no more seats available in some courses, such as B.A. Economics at Hindu College and B.A. Program (History + Political Science) at Aryabhatta College. The majority of seats in well-known colleges on the DU North Campus, like Hindu and Miranda House, are already taken. Similar situations exist in St. Stephen's College, where a few PwD (persons with disabilities) seats remain in a number of courses. Unreserved seats are vacant only in B.Sc (Hons.) Physics (5) and B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry (2) in the prestigious college.

Over 20 courses at Miranda House College have all the seats filled. The number of open seats, however, could vary as a result of reconciliations, withdrawals, and cancellations, according to DU. On Tuesday, the first round of seat distribution at DU came to an end with around 59,100 applicants securing their entrance to undergraduate programmes by paying fees. According to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta's statement on Tuesday, the university would provide those who were admitted to undergraduate programmes a two-day window beginning on Wednesday to upgrade to their higher "programme+college combination" option.