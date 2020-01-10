DU Assistant Professor recruitment 2020: Apply for 78 vacancies in Lady Shri Ram College here- https://colrec.du.ac.in/

The Delhi University (DU) has opened applications for Assistant Professor (Lady Shri Ram College for Women) posts. The applications are often and candidates can apply until the 3rd of February 2020.

Here’s all you need to know about the vacancy:

Last date to apply- February 3, 2020.

Available vacancies-

Commerce: 04 Posts

Computer Application: 01 Post

Economics: 11 Posts

Elementary Education: 05 Posts

English & Journalism: 05 Posts

Hindi: 04 Posts

History: 06 Posts

Mathematics: 07 Posts

Philosophy: 05 Posts

Political Science: 13 Posts

Psychology: 01 Post

Sanskrit: 04 Posts

Sociology: 06 Posts

Statistics: 04 Posts

EVS: 02 Posts

Eligibility criteria-

An applicant needs to have completed Post-graduation with a Master’s degree with a passing score of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed). The education needs to be in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or relevant degree from an accredited FU (foreign University).

How to apply-

Head over to the official website of Lady Shri Ram College, follow the link- https://lsr.edu.in/ Scroll down and tap on the first listing under Vacancies, follow the link- https://lsr.edu.in/about-lsr/vacancies/ Go through the General Instructions, Qualification criteria and Guidelines available on the website. Fill in the required details on the form and attach all the needed documents, follow the link- https://colrec.du.ac.in/

An applicant needs to apply before February 3, 2020. The applicant will be responsible for the authenticity of all the documents and details submitted online. Candidates are required to fill the application form available on the Lady Shri Ram College for Women website. The details regarding qualifications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative Performa etc. are available on the Lady Shri Ram College for Women website.