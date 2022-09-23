DU Admissions 2022: First merit list likely to be out on September 26

Delhi University | Photo: Representative Image

Delhi: Delhi University is likely to declare the first merit list for the undergraduate programme on September 26. The final list is said to be out by October 10.

Delhi University started its registration process on September 12 and the registration window is supposed to shut on October 3. Interested candidates can register online on the CSAS portal– admission.uod.ac.in.

After opening the link, candidates would have to select the CSAS registration link and key in their CUET application number, password, and security code. Following this, they will have to then enter their details and then apply to their desired college and course.

Once the students have applied, Delhi University will declare a merit list of students for various colleges and courses.

Meanwhile, the UGC has issued a list of Central Universities with their tentative schedule of when the classes would begin.