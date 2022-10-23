DU Admissions 2022: Allotted seats cancelled for students who fail to present category certificate

Representative Image |

New Delhi: On Sunday, October 23, Delhi University circulated a notification for candidates who did not submit their category certificate. The notification mentioned that their seat allocation has not been accepted in Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 1.

Those candidates will now be considered in the unreserved category in CSAS round 2.

The notification reads, “All such candidates shall be considered in the unreserved category in CSAS round 2 subjects to availability of seats in the unserved category and other allocation policies stated in the University of Delhi’s CSAS document subject to meeting the merit of the UR category and preference order submitted by the candidate.”

In the notice, the varsity mentioned that it reminded the students to submit the category certificate multiple times through webinars, information bulletins, notifications, etc.

Delhi University released its first merit list on October 19, and 60,863 candidates have accepted the offers. Required documents included mark sheets of Class 10 and 12 and category certificates for those belonging to a category.

Delhi University might commence the academic session by the first week of November. The first semester will last from November to March and the second semester will take place from March until July. A 2-day leave will be given in between the two semesters.