DU admissions 2021: Special drive cut off list today at du.ac.in; click here for full counselling schedule

The special drive cut-off list for undergraduate students will be released on today on November 13.

Full schedule:

Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available 13 th Nov (Saturday)

Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive 14 th -15 th Nov (Sunday-Monday)

Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive 16th Nov (Tuesday)

“Candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the College of the University during any of the preceding Cut-offs for any reason till the Fifth Cut-Off (including Special Cut-off) and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and/or cutoff of the Special Drive, shall be considered for admission under the Special Drive, provided seats are available in the said category,” the notice by university said.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:07 AM IST