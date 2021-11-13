e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 999 new cases, 49 deaths, 1020 recoveries
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:07 AM IST

DU admissions 2021: Special drive cut off list today at du.ac.in; click here for full counselling schedule

FPJ Web Desk
DU admissions 2021: Special drive cut off list today at du.ac.in; click here for full counselling schedule | File Photo

DU admissions 2021: Special drive cut off list today at du.ac.in; click here for full counselling schedule | File Photo

Advertisement

The special drive cut-off list for undergraduate students will be released on today on November 13.

Full schedule:

  • Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available

    13th Nov (Saturday)

  • Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive

    14th -15th Nov (Sunday-Monday)

  • Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive

    16th Nov (Tuesday)

“Candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the College of the University during any of the preceding Cut-offs for any reason till the Fifth Cut-Off (including Special Cut-off) and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and/or cutoff of the Special Drive, shall be considered for admission under the Special Drive, provided seats are available in the said category,” the notice by university said.

ALSO READ

Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCB SIT records Aryan Khan’s statement Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCB SIT records Aryan Khan’s statement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:07 AM IST
Advertisement