DU Admission 2021: Third cut off tomorrow; click here for full schedule and direct links of college websites to check cut-off scores

Delhi University will release its third cut-off tomorrow for UG courses. The lists would be released on individual college websites as well as on the official site of Delhi University.

DU on October 1st announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions with prominent colleges like Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hindu College pegging the cut-offs at 100 per cent for various courses.

The university had received a total of 60,904 applications under the first cut-off list, which was announced on October 1.

Eight colleges had pegged their cut-offs at 100 per cent for 10 courses in the first list.

Declaration of 1st Cut-Off by Colleges 1st October 2021 (Friday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 1st Cut-Off 10:00 am 04thOct (Monday) - 11:59pm 06thOct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 1st Cut-Off Till 5:00 pm 07th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 1st Cut-Off 5:00 pm 08th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 2ndCut-Off by Colleges 09th October 2021 (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 2nd Cut-Off 10:00 am 11thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 13th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 2ndCut-Off Till 5:00pm 14th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 2ndCut-Off 5:00pm 15thOct (Friday)

Declaration of 3rdCut-Off by Colleges 16th October 2021 (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 3rd Cut-Off 10:00 am 18thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 21st Oct (Thursday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 3rdCut-Off Till 5:00 pm 22nd Oct (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 3rdCut-Off 5:00 pm 23rd Oct (Saturday)

Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges 25th Oct (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off 10:00 am 26th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59 pm 27th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 28th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 29th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 4th Cut-Off* by Colleges 30th October (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 4thCut-Off 10:00 am 1st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2nd Nov (Tuesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4thCut-Off 5:00 pm 5th Nov (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 4thCut-Off 5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)

Declaration of 5th Cutoffs* 8th Nov (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 5thCut-Off 10:00 am 9th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10th Nov (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5thCut-Off 11:59 pm 11thNov (Thursday)

Last date Payment of fee against 5th Cutoff 5:00 pm 12th Nov (Friday)

Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available 13th Nov (Saturday)

Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive 14th -15th Nov (Sunday-Monday)

Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive 16th Nov (Tuesday)

These cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available. In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the University of Delhi

Acharya Narendra Dev College http://andcollege.du.ac.in/

Aditi Mahavidyalaya http://aditi.du.ac.in/

Ahilya Bai College of Nursing http://www.abconduadmission.in/ http:/

Ayurvedic & Unani Tibia College https://www.nhp.gov.in/hospital/ayurvedic-and-unani-tibbia-college-and-hospital-central-delhi

Amar Jyoti Institute of Physiotherapy

http://www.ajipt.org/

Aryabhatta College (Formally Ram Lal Anand College-Evg.) http://aryabhattacollege.ac.in/

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College http://arsdcollege.ac.in/

Bhagini Nivedita College http://www.bhagininiveditacollege.in/

Bharati College https://www.bharaticollege.du.ac.in/

1Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences http://www.bcas.du.ac.in/

Bhim Rao Ambedkar College http://www.drbrambedkarcollege.ac.in/

Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya http://www.cnbchospital.in/

College of Art http://colart.delhigovt.nic.in/wps/wcm/connect/Lib_Collegeofart/collegeofarts/home

College of Nursing at Army Hospital (R&R) http://www.acn.co.in/

College of Vocational Studies http://www.cvs.edu.in/

Daulat Ram College http://www.dr.du.ac.in/

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College http://dducollegedu.ac.in/

Delhi College of Arts & Commerce http://dcac.du.ac.in/

Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research http://www.dipsar.ac.in/

Deshbandhu College(Morning) http://www.deshbandhucollege.ac.in/

Durga Bai Deshmukh College of Special Edu.(VI) http://www.durgabaideshmukhcollege.org/

Dyal Singh College http://www.dsc.du.ac.in/

Dyal Singh College (Evening) http://www.dsce.du.ac.in/

Florence Nightingale College of Nursing http://www.collegeofnursinggtbh.in/

Indraprastha College for Women http://www.ipcollege.ac.in/

Institute of Home Economics http://www.ihe-du.com/

Gargi College http://gargi.du.ac.in/

Janki Devi Memorial College http://jdm.du.ac.in/

Jesus & Mary College http://www.jmc.ac.in/

Hans Raj College http://www.hansrajcollege.ac.in/

Hindu College http://www.hinducollege.ac.in/

Holy Family College of Nursing http://www.hfcondelhi.edu.in/

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences http://igipess.du.ac.in/

Kalindi College for Women http://kalindi.du.ac.in/

Kamla Nehru College for Women http://www.knc.edu.in/ Keshav Mahavidyalaya http://keshav.du.ac.in/

Kirori Mal College http://www.kmcollege.ac.in/

Lady Hardinge Medical College http://fmsc.ac.in/lady.htm

Lady Irwin College https://ladyirwin.edu.in/

Lady Shri Ram College for Women https://lsr.edu.in/

Lakshmi Bai College for Women https://lakshmibaicollege.in/

Nehru Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital http://nhmc.delhigovt.nic.in/

Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology http://www.nsit.ac.in/

Maharaja Agarsen College http://mac.du.ac.in/

Maharshi Valmiki College of Education http://www.mvce.ac.in/

Maitreyi College for Women http://maitreyi.ac.in/

Mata Sundri College for Women

http://www.ms.du.ac.in/

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences http://www.maids.ac.in/

Maulana Azad Medical College http://www.mamc.ac.in/

Miranda House http://www.mirandahouse.ac.in/

Moti Lal Nehru College http://www.mlncdu.ac.in/

Moti Lal Nehru College (Evening) http://www.mlnce.org/

P.G.D.A.V. College http://pgdavcollege.edu.in/

P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) http://www.pgdaveve.in/

Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Physically Handicapped http://iphnewdelhi.in/Home.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f

Rajdhani College http://www.rajdhanicollege.ac.in/

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing http://rakcon.com/

Ram Lal Anand College https://rlacollege.edu.in/

Ramanujan College https://ramanujancollege.ac.in/

Ramjas College http://ramjas.du.ac.in/

Satyawati College http://satyawati.du.ac.in/

Satyawati College (Evening) http://satyawatievedu.ac.in/

63School of Open Learning ( Erstwhile School of Correspondence & Continuing Education) https://sol.du.ac.in/

School of Rehabilitation Sciences http://www.du.ac.in/#

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College http://www.sbsc.in/

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) http://www.sbsec.org/

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women http://www.rajgurucollege.com/

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies http://sscbs.du.ac.in/

Shivaji College http://www.shivajicollege.ac.in/

Shri Ram College of Commerce http://www.srcc.edu/

Shyam Lal College http://www.slc.du.ac.in/

Shyam Lal College (Evening) http://shyamlale.du.ac.in/

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women http://spm.du.ac.in/index.php?lang=en

Sri Aurobindo College http://www.aurobindo.du.ac.in/

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) https://www.aurobindoe.du.ac.in/

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce http://www.sggscc.ac.in/

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College http://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College http://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/

Sri Venkateswara College http://www.svc.ac.in/

St. Stephen’s College https://www.ststephens.edu/

Swami Shraddhanand College http://ss.du.ac.in/

Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute http://www.vpci.org.in/

Vivekananda College http://vivekanandacollege.edu.in/

Zakir Husain Delhi College http://www.zakirhusaindelhicollege.ac.in/

Zakir Husain Post Graduate Evening College https://zhdce.ac.in/default.aspx

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:54 PM IST