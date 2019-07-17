DTE Maharashtra releases round 1 allotment list for diploma admission; check at poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the round 1 merit list for admission to first year of post SSC Diploma Courses in engineering/technology for the academic year 2018-19. The candidates can check their name on the official website, poly19.dtemaharashtra.org. The provisional allotment includes the names of the candidates who have been allotted seats to first year of Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering and Technology.

According to the official DTE Maharashtra schedule, candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in the round I (autofreezed) must report to the Admission Reporting Centres or ARCa. Such candidates will not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds. Candidates who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat by reporting to ARC for betterment. The candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in round I (antifreeze) must report to the admission reporting centre (ARC) between July 17 to July 19, as per the schedule. DTE Maharashtra CAP 2 allotment process will start from July 22.

Steps to download DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic post-SSC merit:

Step 1: Visit the official website, poly19.dtemaharashtra.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the merit list link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, take a print-out