 DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released, Download Now For Feb 6-8 Exams At dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released, Download Now For Feb 6-8 Exams At dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released, Download Now For Feb 6-8 Exams At dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB has released admit cards for 2024 exams scheduled from Feb 6-8. Download your admit card from dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Follow the steps provided. Bring printed admit card to the exam center as proof of candidacy.

Updated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Representational Image

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the forthcoming exams set to take place from February 6 to February 8, 2024.

Prospective examinees can now access their individual admit cards for these exams by visiting the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Steps To Download The DSSSB Admit Card 2024

1. Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, find and click on the "Admit card link of DSSSB examinations scheduled from 6th Feb 2024 to 8th Feb 2024."

3. Enter your login details as required.

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Candidates must ensure they bring the printed admit card to the examination center, as it acts as evidence of their candidacy and contains important information about the exam schedule and location.

The DSSSB has scheduled the exams on various days to ensure smooth administration, and candidates are encouraged to prepare accordingly for their specific tests.

The tests for various roles, including Biology Laboratory Assistant, Basic Cosmetology Craft Instructor (for those with a degree or diploma), Ballistics Laboratory Assistant, Fitter Craft Instructor (for NTC/STC/NAC holders), Computer Science TGT, English Junior PA, Workshop Calculation and Science Instructor, Publicity Assistant, Photographer, and Electrician Craft Instructor (for NTC/STC/NAC holders), will take place on different dates throughout this period.

