DSCI Recruitment 2020: DSCI invites applications for Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Law Executive

Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) has released notification inviting applications for Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts before February 10, 2020. Candidates can visit the official website, www.dsci.nic.in, for more details on recruitment process.

"Accordingly, the institute invites applications in the given format from the willing persons who feel capable to accept the challenge in various fields as per the details given below. The appointment of all categories of staff will be initially made for a period of 02 years on contract. detailed number of posts under various categories and eligibility conditions for the same are given on the website of the institute at: dsci.nic.in/home.html under the link of job opportunities 2019 at home page,” DSCI said.

“Applications in prescribed format can be downloaded from the website and are to be submitted with application processing fee (non-refundable) of rs 1100/- (rs. Eleven hundred only) in form of demand draft in favour of delhi state cancer institute payable at delhi for all indian resident applicants (for unreserved and obc candidates) except sc/st/da candidates and application fee (non-refundable) for nri candidates to be remitted us$ 100 (us $ one hundred only) through online mode (details will be available in official website), along with the self attested copies of certificates," DSCI said in a statement.

Eligibility Criteria for Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant Posts

Executive Engineer Electrical – Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognised university /institution and Minimum 05 years after Degree OR 07 years after Diploma Qualification as Assistant Engineer (Electrical), preferably experience of working in a hospital.

Assistant Engineer Electrical – Degree /Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognised university /institution and Experience of working for at least 7 years for diploma holder and 5 years for degree holder after essential qualification as Jr. Engineer OR equivalent, preferably of working in the respective division in a hospital.

Assistant Engineer AC – Experience of working for at least 7 years for diploma holder and 5 years for degree holder after essential qualification as Jr. Engineer OR equivalent, preferably of working in the respective division in a hospital. Experience of working for at least 7 years for diploma holder and 5 years for degree holder after essential qualification as Jr. Engineer OR equivalent, preferably of working in the respective division in a hospital

Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant – Degree in Law from a recognized University and Three years experience as Legal Practitioner or one year experience in Legal Work in a Government Department.