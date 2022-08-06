e-Paper Get App

Drop-out rate in schools decreasing: Government

The government told Lok Sabha that the drop-out rates in schools have been reducing at every level of education.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
On Friday, the government told Lok Sabha that the drop-out rates in schools have been reducing at every level including secondary, upper primary, and primary levels. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said this in reply to a written question on whether there was an increase in school drop-out numbers in view of the outbreak of COVID-19.

"As per information furnished by the Department of School Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education), the drop-out rate is continuously decreasing at all levels of Education including Primary, Upper Primary and Secondary," she said.

