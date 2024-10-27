DRDO Seeks Applications For Multiple Positions, Offering Salaries Up To ₹1.25 Lakh Monthly

Defence Research and Development Organisation |

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible retired officers or those approaching retirement from central government or autonomous bodies.

These roles are offered on a contractual basis for an initial period of one year, with the possibility of extending up to three years based on annual performance reviews.

Available Positions:

DRDO Chair: 5 positions

DRDO Distinguished Fellowships: 11 positions

DRDO Fellowships: 19 positions

Eligibility Criteria:

DRDO Chairs: Candidates must be retired or nearing retirement from the role of Distinguished Scientist (DS) or equivalent from DRDO or other scientific and academic institutions at Pay Level-16. Retired Lt Generals or equivalents from the Armed Forces with a technical background (BTech/BE or equivalent) and higher degrees in Science and Engineering are also eligible.

DRDO Distinguished Fellowships: Open to retired Outstanding Scientists (OS) or equivalents from DRDO or other scientific/academic institutions at Pay Level-15. Retired Lt Generals or equivalents with a technical background and higher degrees in relevant fields may also apply.

DRDO Fellowships: For retired or about-to-retire Scientists 'G' or equivalents from DRDO or similar institutions at Pay Level-14. This includes retired Major Generals or equivalents from the Armed Forces with a technical background.

Pay Scale:

DRDO Chairs: ₹1,25,000 per month

DRDO Distinguished Fellowships: ₹1,00,000 per month

DRDO Fellowships: ₹80,000 per month

Additional Details:

Age Limit: Maximum of 5 years post-superannuation.

Tenure: Contractual basis for up to 3 years, subject to annual performance evaluations.

Leave Policy: 1.5 days of paid leave for each completed month of service.

Application Process:

Interested candidates should submit their applications on A-4 size paper to:

The Director

Director of Personnel

DRDO, Ministry of Defence

Room No. 229 (DRDS-III)

DRDO Bhawan, Rajaji Marg

New Delhi-110011

The envelope must be labeled "Application for DRDO Chair/DRDO Fellow." DRDO officers must have their applications endorsed by their Lab/Estt. Director and Cluster DG. An advance copy of the application can also be sent via email to dte-pers.hqr@gov.in.

Required Documents:

Copy of PPO and Identity Card issued upon retirement.

Aadhar Card and PAN Card.

One recent passport-sized colored photograph.

Selection Process:

Applications will undergo initial screening by a committee, and shortlisted candidates will be recommended to the selection committee for final approval by the Competent Authority.

General Instructions:

The number of positions may vary.

Ensure eligibility regarding discipline, experience, and pay level.

Maintain current contact information for vital updates.Applications must be submitted within 30 days from the advertisement's publication date across DRDO's intranet, website, and national newspapers.

Read Also RRB NTPC Opens Application Correction Window For Graduates At rrbapply.gov.in

Application deadline

Applications must be submitted within 30 days from the advertisement's publication date across DRDO's intranet, website, and national newspapers.