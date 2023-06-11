DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Application Open For 181 Vacancies at rac.gov.in

New Delhi: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) has opened the application form for 181 posts of Scientist 'B'. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rac.gov.in.
Closing date: 21 days from the date of activation of online registration link at RAC website.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹100 for General, EWS, and OCB/ Male candidates.
The application fee is exempted from SC/ST/PwD category candidates.
Read the detailed notification
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 181 vacancies.
73 vacancies are for UR category candidates
18 vacancies are for EWS category
49 vacancies are for the OBC category
28 vacancies are for the SC category
13 vacancies are for ST category.
Age limit:
The maximum age for the unreserved and EWS category is 28 years. For the OBC(non-creamy layer) candidates, the maximum age is 31 years. The upper age for the SC/ST candidates is 33 years.
