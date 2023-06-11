 DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Application Open For 181 Vacancies at rac.gov.in
DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Application Open For 181 Vacancies at rac.gov.in

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rac.gov.in. Closing date: 21 days from the date of activation of online registration link at RAC website.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
DRDO recruitment 2023 | DRDO

New Delhi: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) has opened the application form for 181 posts of Scientist 'B'. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rac.gov.in.

Closing date: 21 days from the date of activation of online registration link at RAC website.

Application Fee

  • The application fee is ₹100 for General, EWS, and OCB/ Male candidates.

  • The application fee is exempted from SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Read the detailed notification here

Direct Link to Apply

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 181 vacancies.

  • 73 vacancies are for UR category candidates

  • 18 vacancies are for EWS category

  • 49 vacancies are for the OBC category

  • 28 vacancies are for the SC category

  • 13 vacancies are for ST category.

Age limit: 

The maximum age for the unreserved and EWS category is 28 years. For the OBC(non-creamy layer) candidates, the maximum age is 31 years. The upper age for the SC/ST candidates is 33 years.

