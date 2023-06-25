DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For 62 Apprentice Posts at mhrdnats.gov.in

DRDO recruitment 2023 | DRDO

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, DRDO has begin the application process for 62 Graduate/Diploma/ITI Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts from the official site of MHRD at mhrdnats.gov.in. ITI candidates should be registered on www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Opening date of online application: June 13, 2023.

Last Date to Apply Online 15 days from the notification release date. (July 8, 2023)

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 28 posts

Diploma Apprentice: 23 posts

Trade Apprentice: 11 posts

Detailed Notification available here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the Apprentice posts can check the educational qualification and age limit from the above given notification link.

As per the notification regular candidates who have completed their education qualifications during the years 2021, 2022 & 2023 are only eligible to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. Candidates finally selected will have to produce valid Police Verification Certificate either from their place of last residence (for at least past one year) or permanent address at the time of joining.

DRDO NSTL Recruitment 2023: Stipend per month

Graduate Apprentice-Rs.9000/-

Diploma Apprentice-Rs.8000/-

Trade Apprentice-As per the rates prescribed by government.