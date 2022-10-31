DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card released- Senior Technician Assistant & Technician | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Defence Research and Development Organization

About DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022:

Defence Research & Development Organization in a recent notification has announced the Candidates Rejected List for the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022. While the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Date & Admit Card has been already released.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 15 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – DRDO CEPTAM 10 Recruitment 2022

No of vacancy – 1901 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Computer Based Test (Online Examination)

Details of DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022:

DRDO, Centre for Personal Talent Management has invited applications for the hiring of CEPTAM 10 invited various posts in the month of August 2022. Their are total 1,901 post were called for the hiring. Candidates need to finalize their preparation as Exam is in just few days. Presently, DRDO has issued the Reject List for those candidates who have not followed the Application Procedure properly n due to lacking of Application Form Criteria/Payment Terms their forms are rejected and they will be no more longer able to appear in Tier I Exam.

Read Also CBSE CTET 2022: How to Register

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam Date 2022:

DRDO CEPTAM 10 Exam 2022 will be held on 15 November 2022. Candidates are suggested to maintain a frequent check on the portal for getting notification regarding Exam Date / Admit Card which has been already uploaded by the organization. Candidates can download their Admit Card by providing their valid credentials. It is important to maintain the decorum of the Examination hall/Venue so candidates need to follow the Rules & Conditions of the Examination venue.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website drdo.gov.in

Read Also ITBP Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Instructions for Downloading the DRDO CCEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022:

1. In order to download their DRDO CEPTAM 10 Senior Technician Assistant & Technician Posts Admit Card candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card.

3. Candidates need to provide their following details-:

Reg No./Roll No

DOB/Password

Captcha Code(if specified)

4. After providing their Details appropriately candidates will be able to download their DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card.

5. Candidates can also download their DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card from official website of the DRDO drdo.gov.in

Read Also MHA IB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply