 DRDO begins registration for 12 posts at rac.gov.in; direct link to apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDRDO begins registration for 12 posts at rac.gov.in; direct link to apply

DRDO begins registration for 12 posts at rac.gov.in; direct link to apply

Through this recruitment drive DRDO would fill 12 vacancies of Project scientists.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
DRDO recruitment 2023 | DRDO

New Delhi: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has started the registration process for the post of12 Project Scientists at the organisation. The process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is June 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rac.gov.in.

DRDO recruitment 2023 vacancies: 

Through this recruitment drive DRDO would fill 12 vacancies of Project scientists which are categorized as:

  • 1 vacancy is for the post of Project Scientist F

  • 2 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist E

  • 4 vacancies are for the post of project scientist D

  • 3 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist C

  • 2 vacancies are for the post of project Scientist B.

Read Also
Pune: ATS applies for polygraph test on DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar in espionage case
article-image

Direct link to apply

Steps to apply for DRDO recruitment 2023:

  • Visit the official website at rac.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the Apply link under advt. no 144

  • Fill out the application form

  • Upload all the required documents

  • Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Over 100 students fall sick, hospitalised after snake found in mid-day meal

Bihar: Over 100 students fall sick, hospitalised after snake found in mid-day meal

DRDO begins registration for 12 posts at rac.gov.in; direct link to apply

DRDO begins registration for 12 posts at rac.gov.in; direct link to apply

Revised dates for exams in Manipur announced; NEET-UG to be between June 3-5, CUET-UG/PG from June...

Revised dates for exams in Manipur announced; NEET-UG to be between June 3-5, CUET-UG/PG from June...

UP: School principal, staffers booked for girl's murder in Ayodhya

UP: School principal, staffers booked for girl's murder in Ayodhya

Writing Tools: Prepositions are pesky, but add a peg of firewater to your sentence

Writing Tools: Prepositions are pesky, but add a peg of firewater to your sentence