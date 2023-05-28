DRDO begins registration for 12 posts at rac.gov.in; direct link to apply

New Delhi: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has started the registration process for the post of12 Project Scientists at the organisation. The process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is June 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rac.gov.in.
DRDO recruitment 2023 vacancies:
Through this recruitment drive DRDO would fill 12 vacancies of Project scientists which are categorized as:
1 vacancy is for the post of Project Scientist F
2 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist E
4 vacancies are for the post of project scientist D
3 vacancies are for the post of Project Scientist C
2 vacancies are for the post of project Scientist B.
Steps to apply for DRDO recruitment 2023:
Visit the official website at rac.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply link under advt. no 144
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take the print for future reference.
