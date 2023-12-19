DRDO Accepting Applications For Apprenticeship Programmes In Pithoragarh And Haldwani

Representative Image |

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBER), Haldwani, is accepting applications for apprenticeship programmes. A total of 32 positions for the DIBER Field Station in Pithoragarh and Haldwani have been posted, with apprentice requirements.

A variety of positions, including those of mason, painter (general), mechanic, draughtsman, plumber, machinist, turner or comparable, laboratory assistant, agriculture assistant, COPA, fitter, electrician, advanced welder, and carpenter, will be filled by the 32 open positions.

Every program will run for a full academic year. All applications must be submitted by 15 days after the date of the notification release.

A screening process for candidates will be carried out in light of their professional backgrounds and academic standing. When they join, they will also need to provide a Medical Fitness Certificate.

A stipend of Rs 7000 would be awarded to candidates who have been chosen for any of the DRDO Apprenticeship recruiting programs. Reservations will be made for SCs, STs, OBCs, and ECWs in accordance with government regulations.

How to apply?

Go to apprenticeshipindia.gov.in to access the official DRDO recruitment webpage.

Register and make an account on the website.

Log in to your account and complete all the required fields.

After filling it out, make sure to double-check everything and make any required adjustments.

Admit card should now be displayed on the screen

Take a hardcopy for future use.