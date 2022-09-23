e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDr. Ajay Bhamre sworn in as Mumbai University's new pro-vice-chancellor

Dr. Ajay Bhamre sworn in as Mumbai University's new pro-vice-chancellor

Implementation of new national education policy and academic bank of credit remain the priorities for the university

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Dr. Ajay Bhamre |

Mumbai: Dr. Ajay Bhamre, the newly appointed Prof. Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University, was honored by principals, teachers, officers, and staff from Mumbai University on Thursday, September 22.

The former Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni felicitated Dr. Ajay Bhamre. "In the last five years, the university has accomplished significant and remarkable feats, and Dr. Ajay Bhamre has made major contributions in important fields of group colleges, examination systems, and academic calendars," said Prof. Kulkarni.

Read Also
Mumbai university declares pre-PhD entrance examination results
article-image
Dr. Ajay Bhamre alongside former PVC Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni

Dr. Ajay Bhamre alongside former PVC Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni |

Implementation of a new national education policy, academic calendar, curriculum redesign, implementation of the academic bank of credit, and holding elections of various authorities remain the priorities for the university in near future as per the PVC Bhamre.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 30 students of MIT ADT fall prey to mess food

Pune: 30 students of MIT ADT fall prey to mess food

Tamil Nadu: BJP President JP Nadda mocked by CPI-M, Congress MPs over statement on AIIMS, Madurai

Tamil Nadu: BJP President JP Nadda mocked by CPI-M, Congress MPs over statement on AIIMS, Madurai

Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur and Technical University of Munich sign Letter of Intent

Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur and Technical University of Munich sign Letter of Intent

Dr. Ajay Bhamre sworn in as Mumbai University's new pro-vice-chancellor

Dr. Ajay Bhamre sworn in as Mumbai University's new pro-vice-chancellor

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia restarts CUET UG programs registration portal for 3 days

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia restarts CUET UG programs registration portal for 3 days