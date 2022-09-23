Dr. Ajay Bhamre sworn in as Mumbai University's new pro-vice-chancellor

Dr. Ajay Bhamre |

Mumbai: Dr. Ajay Bhamre, the newly appointed Prof. Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University, was honored by principals, teachers, officers, and staff from Mumbai University on Thursday, September 22.

The former Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni felicitated Dr. Ajay Bhamre. "In the last five years, the university has accomplished significant and remarkable feats, and Dr. Ajay Bhamre has made major contributions in important fields of group colleges, examination systems, and academic calendars," said Prof. Kulkarni.

Dr. Ajay Bhamre alongside former PVC Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni |

Implementation of a new national education policy, academic calendar, curriculum redesign, implementation of the academic bank of credit, and holding elections of various authorities remain the priorities for the university in near future as per the PVC Bhamre.