Does education in India give more stress than knowledge? Youngsters debate on social media platform

Arguing that education in India gives more stress than knowledge, students rather youngsters began a debate on the social media platform, Twitter.

Ananya Agarwal, a Twitter user, started the debate by writing on her official account that 'Education in India gives more stress and less knowledge.'

Most of the youth have supported the claim by Ms.Agarwal, while some have strongly disagreed, saying that many great achievers and innovators belong to Indian Universities. However, the ones in support have blamed the gap between teaching and the corporate world and old teaching techniques making society lag.

Shahzeb Khan, a Twitter user, said, "I see a huge gap in what college teaches us and what industry demands. It's like preparing for two different exams of life." (SIC)

Some users thought that by beginning offline classes, there could be integral changes in the education system of India and help the children in return.

"I think the government should resume with offline classes and must make children tough. They aren't as weak as the government thinks of them. Otherwise, children will get lethargic and won't be active as schools aren't about just education but physical training too," said Arvind Kushawala.

Diksha Pawar argued that just because children are taking 'online' lectures does not make them void of proper learning.

"If they aren't taking online classes, it doesn't mean the country is not providing you proper education. How much you want to gain the knowledge depends totally on you."

Backing Pawar's comment, Hiren Shah said that all IT Legends and top leaders working globally belong to India.

"Change your thought process, and you will gain vision," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 05:40 PM IST