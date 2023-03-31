 DOE declares Delhi result 2023 for Classes 9 and 11 at edstud.nic.in
DOE declares Delhi result 2023 for Classes 9 and 11 at edstud.nic.in

Students can check Delhi Government exams and download their scorecards on the official websites – edustud.nic.in or edudel.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
DOE declares Delhi result 2023 for Classes 9 and 11 | Representational pic

Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has declared the Delhi Result 2023 for Classes 9 and 11 today on March 31, 2023.

Students can check Delhi Government exams and download their scorecards on the official websites – edustud.nic.in or edudel.nic.in.

DoE has declared the results for Science, Arts and Commerce stream students of class 9 and 11.

Delhi Government conducted the exams for Class 9 and Class 11 students in February and March,2023.

Steps to check Delhi Result 2023

Visit the official websites – edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Results 2022-23"

Then select your class

Enter your login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Your Delhi Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future references

