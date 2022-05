A team of doctors from the Institute of Medical Sciences, one of the six institutes at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, in a first performed a surgical procedure to cure a patient suffering from Budd-Chiari Syndrome, a serious condition of the liver.

Budd-Chiari Syndrome is a condition in which the hepatic veins are blocked or narrowed by a mass of blood cells. The blockage results the blood to back up into the liver due to which it grows larger.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:17 AM IST