Diwali 2022: CM Eknath Shinde joins Mumbai students to take oath against bursting crackers

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the school students of Mumbai in taking an oath of going green this Diwali. The students and the Chief Minister swore not to burst crackers during the annual festival.

"Our festivals are linked with nature and so, we must not pollute it and to maintain the balance of nature, we will avoid using plastic, and when our birthdays are celebrated, we will do plantation. To avoid pollution, we will celebrate cracker-free Diwali," swore the children.

CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis addressed an event hosted by the Environment Ministry urging Mumbaikars to celebrate a pollution free Diwali.

The event was attended by visually impaired students as well.