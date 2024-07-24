'Disclose Medical College Assessment Reports Regularly' CIC Directs NMC Amid Ongoing Transparency Battle

National Medical Commission (NMC) | File Photo

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to upload assessment reports of all medical colleges on its portal within 30 days. This order comes after the commission heard an appeal filed by Dr. Mohammed Khader Meeran, a doctor and RTI activist.

The CIC observed that disclosing these reports is essential for aspiring medical students to make informed decisions during NEET UG counseling 2024. The commission instructed NMC to upload the reports, considering exemptions under the RTI Act, to boost transparency and public interest in medical education quality.

This is not the first time NMC has been directed to make the reports public. Despite previous orders, NMC has refused, citing reasons such as voluminous information and non-payment of prescribed fees. The CIC has taken strong exception to NMC's non-compliance, warning of action under the RTI Act.

Despite repeated orders from the CIC, the NMC has been refusing to make the reports public. Notably, the assessment reports published by MCI till 2021 was also taken down from the NMC portal.