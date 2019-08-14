Diploma Courses offered by Parul Institute of Engineering & Technology are affiliated to Gujarat Technological University

Two students Shreyas Patel from Mechanical Engineering and Shivangi from Computer Engineering secured first rank in GTU. Other students who bagged gold medals are Yash Dhaduk(2018), Vishwajit Dodiya(2016), Parth Patel(2015), Meera Popat, Sarjan Dave(2013) and Sagarika Khandelwal(2012). These students were from different disciplines like - Aeronautical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Information Technology and Architecture.

Securing admission in Government Engineering Colleges is quite challenging. And owing to a strong focus on quality learning, dedicated teachers and practical exposure, the students are able to score good results. Thus they easily secure admissions in D2D Courses at Government Colleges / Universities.

Parul Institute also has a proven track record of successful placements of its students, with many getting lucrative job offers prior to completion of their studies. More than hundred companies have conducted placement drives and offered attractive salary packages to the students. Of all these companies, Blue Star has offered a very high salary package to their students. Campus recruitment has witnessed a diverse mix of companies like - Lum Cax, TVS Brakes, ABC Barrings.

Also AICTE has conferred the award of Best Industry Linked Departments upon Electronics & Communication, Mechanical and Civil Diploma Departments of Diploma Engineering programmes.

To prepare the future generations for the ever-changing and dynamic world of technology, the Institute offers various Diploma courses. These include Diploma Engineering in Chemical, Computer, IT, Electrical, Civil, Mechanical, Aeronautical, Architecture, Automobile; Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology; Diploma in Para-Medical and Health Sciences: Anesthesia and Critical care, Blood Bank Technology, Cardiology, Dialysis, Emergency Medical Services, Neurology; Diploma in Design with specializations in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Product Design and Visual Communication.

The aim of the Institute is not only to give students comprehensive knowledge but also make them a front-runner in the fields of Engineering and Technology.