Difficult to evacuate students stranded at Ukraine Polish border, says Indian Official

India is having a rough time trying to evacuate stranded students at the Ukraine Polish border, said a Indian official in Poland on Saturday.

The Ukranian guards are not helping the students to cross over as the situation over the border continues to worsen due to ongoing military operations.

"Indian students at the border have been at the border for more than 10 hours. From the Ukraine side the guards are not letting anyone in. At first, they were letting women and kids. But now the situation is getting a bit violent. The people are getting frustrated, especially the Ukrainians are pushing whoever is in the line to get in front,'' He added.

Moreover, the official said that there is nothing more they can do at this moment but wait.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 02:54 PM IST