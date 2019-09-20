DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement exam result declared; check at keralaresults.nic.in

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared the Kerala First year Improvement result 2019. The result has been declared in online mode only. All the students who had appeared in the improvement or supplementary examinations can check the results through the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Kerala had conducted the Plus One improvement exam in the month of July and now the result has been declared. The exam is conducted for students who could not clear the main exam or who want to improve the scores in certain subjects. DHSE Kerala had declared the 2019 Plus One result on May 28th, 2019 in which around 4 lakh students had appeared. Later the Improvement exam was conducted in the month of July.

Steps to check Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement result:

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Examination’ tab, click on Revaluation, Scrutiny Result – I year Improvement

Step 3: A pdf will open and you can check your exam result

Step 4: Download the pdf and save it for future reference.