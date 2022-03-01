DHSE Kerala Improvement Result 2022 Declared at official website keralaresults.nic.in

The Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2022 has been officially released by the DHSE Kerala. Students can view DHSE Results 2022 by roll number and school at keralaresults.nic.in.

Ways to check the results:-

Step 1: Visit the exam website - keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Navigate to the link for DHSE First Year Results/DHSE (NSQF)

First Year Results/VHSE First Year Results and click on it.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a web page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Exam Roll Number and other details

Step 5: Verify and submit the details and Kerala Plus One Improvement Results will be displayed

Step 6: Download the DHSE Kerala Result Scorecard and save it on your device for future reference

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:13 PM IST