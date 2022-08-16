Dharmendra Pradhan urges citizens to participate in National Curriculum Framework survey

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan |

New Delhi: Dharmendra Pradhan, the union education minister, urged citizens to participate in the survey for the national curriculum framework today on Twitter. “A dynamic National Curriculum Framework in line with the NEP 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat,” the minister tweeted.

“Development of a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations,” he added.

To broaden the scope of consultations surrounding the ongoing work of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), on which new school textbooks will be prepared, the Ministry of Education launched an online public survey in July 2022..

Anyone interested in offering their opinions on the revision of the NCF can do so by visiting the website ncfsurvey.ncert.gov.in. The NCF is a comprehensive framework that contains recommendations for the subjects that should be taught in schools.

Participants in the survey must respond to 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on topics ranging from "best ways to ensure that learning in classrooms is made more enjoyable” to “primary issues regarding curriculum content in textbooks that a new curriculum framework must address”.

Participants may also submit a brief essay as part of the survey on how to "make school education more relevant, effective, and meaningful for learners."

