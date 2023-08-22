Dharmendra Pradhan Questions Karnataka Government's Move To Scrap National Education Policy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

Karnataka: A recent move from Karnataka has brought a stir in the education system of the state. As the Government of Karnataka stands firm to strike off National Education Policy (NEP), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan questions this stand.

He said, "Do they not want early childhood education and care system to be implemented in Karnataka."

ANI has posted a video on the microblogging site X where Pradhan is seen asking several questions with regards to the education system. The post read, "Yesterday, DY CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar announced that they will scrap National Educational Policy. I want to tell Mr Shivakumar that his fact is wrong, his statement is mischievous and regressive. It's not looking towards the future."

In response to this tweet, several netizens have reacted. One of the comments from a user name Patel commented "NEP is Trash.....DKS was right in his observation," to which a user name Ashish replied "List out wht is wrong .. time starts !! if u r not able to justify shut the trap.. go on list it !"

In addition, "No more state and central, central policy should be given as a choice to students if igsce can be given y not NEP," read Sneha's comment, whose bio read as "Nationalist".

As Karnataka has already formed a special committee and will be coming up with "New State Education Policy", will it also bring a bright future for students?

