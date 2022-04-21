Dharmendra Pradhan launches Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela organized across 700+ locations in one day

New Delhi, April 21st, 2022: Giving a boost to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Skill India Mission, Dharmendra Pradhan Union Minister of Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, today digitally inaugurated the launch of the National Apprenticeship Mela across 700+ location in the country.

Over 4000 organisations from more than 30 industries, including power, retail, telecommunications, IT/ITeS, electronics, automotive, and others, participated in the event. Individuals having a 5th–12th grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree were eligible to participate in the PM Apprenticeship Mela. The main objective of this programme was to encourage the hiring of approximately One lakh apprentices and to assist employers in identifying and developing their potential through training and practical skillsets.

In addition, the young and aspiring workforce was given a choice of 500+ trades, including welder, electrician, housekeeper, beautician, mechanic, and others. They were given on-the-spot apprenticeship offers with monthly stipends as per the government standards.

Following, they will get monthly stipend as per the Government standards for developing new skills, an opportunity to earn while they learn. The candidates will get certificates, recognized by National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), increasing the chances of their employability after the training.

Speaking at the launch of the National Apprenticeship Mela, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said, “I am happy that more than 4,000 organisations across 700 locations in the country are participating in this mela to provide gainful employment opportunities to our youth. It is satisfying to see job providers from manufacturing, electronics, services, power, IT/ITES, railways, retail and several other emerging areas line-up for the Apprenticeship Mela.

After 34 years we have a New Education Policy in Place which is a roadmap for India’s transformation in this AmritKaal. Academic credit will be awarded to apprentices which can be used for future pathways. We have to make apprenticeship a participatory movement to skill, re-skill and up-skill young India, boost per capita economic productivity and drive national missions.”

“Going forward the PM National Apprenticeship Mela will be a monthly affair. A digital dashboard will be set-up to further streamline the apprenticeship process and connect our youth with relevant opportunities in the 21st century. Our endeavor will be to ensure that more than 10 lakh trainees engage with corporates as apprentices and capitalize on this opportunity to earn while they learn and find their gateway into the industry,” he further added

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 04:50 PM IST