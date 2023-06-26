 DGE Kerala Declares HSCAP Second Allotment Result 2023 at hscap.kerala.gov.in
There are a total of 303409 seats offered by the DGE Kerala. Out of which, 121049 permanent seats were allotted during the first allotment, now in the second round, 19545 seats have been allotted.

Sunder Singh GariyaUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
DGE Kerala Declares HSCAP Second Allotment Result | File Photo (Representational Pic)

HSCAP Kerala 2nd Allotment List 2023 OUT: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DGE), Kerala has declared the HSCAP Kerala 2nd Allotment Result. Candidates who have applied for admission in the Kerala Plus One or Class 11 can check the second allotment status on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

1st allotment result for Kerala Plus One or Class 11 was published on June 19.

Direct Link for HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2023 2nd Allotment Result

article-image

Steps to check HSCAP Kerala Plus One Allotment Result 2023:

  • Visit the official website of the HSCAP Kerala portal at hscap.kerala.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the candidate login option.

  • Enter your application number and other details as asked

  • Your HSCAP Kerala +1 Second Allotment Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout of the allotment for future reference

  • Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of allotment must report to the respective college and confirm their admission at the earliest.

