Despite Rising Costs, Australia Remains Top Post-Graduation Destination For Indian Students

Unsplash

According to data from the Indian High Commission in Canberra, India ranked as the second-largest source of international students in Australia in 2023, with 122,391 Indian students enrolled between January and September. This significant number highlights Australia’s rising status as a premier destination for higher education, and enrolments are expected to continue growing in 2024, despite the increasing costs associated with studying Down Under.

Last month, Australia announced a significant increase in student visa fees, raising it from AUD 710 to AUD 1,600. Additionally, the Australian government also adjusted the savings requirement for student visas, increasing the minimum amount needed from AUD 24,505 to AUD 29,710. Despite these substantial cost increases, Australia remains the preferred study abroad destination for Indian students.

Practical knowledge, work-Life Balance, and quality education drive student choice

The appeal of Australian universities continues to be strong, driven by their emphasis on practical knowledge, work-life balance, and quality education.

Riddhhi Naik, who is considering a Master’s Degree in Biotechnology, explains her choice: "I am opting for Australia because of its excellent work-life balance, superior courses, and a strong focus on practical knowledge."

Anupriya, aiming for an MBA, notes the increasing trend among Indian students. "More students are heading to Australia," she says, adding: "I plan to study at the University of Queensland, one of the elite eight institutions. Although the recent fee increases are significant, Australia offers greater value for money."

"After earning my Bachelor's in Mass Communication and working for four years, I want to upskill and embrace new experiences," Anupriya further explains. "I want to pursue MBA now because there are limited opportunities in the field of communication in India," she adds, asking: "An MBA in India is anyways not cheaper, so why not go abroad and open up a different world of opportunities?"

"Better job opportunities"

Mehek Patel, who initially considered the U.S. but reassessed because "there is no political certainty in the country", is considering Australia for a Masters degree in Information Technology. She shares, "Australia offers better job opportunities compared to India."

According to Patel, she wishes to pursue a degree from a regional university and the University of Western Australia is her preference, because "it is part of the Group of Eight and provides the perfect courses and elective choices" that she is looking for. The fact that the "University provides on-campus internship opportunities and has tie-ups with the (job) industry" only makes her choice simpler. "Despite the higher costs, pursuing opportunities in Australia is a better option," she remarks.

Apoorva Nikam, who is still in the final year of her Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology course from Mumbai University, is leaning towards studying in Australia if she does not secure a spot in the U.S. "Australia is my second choice for a Master’s in Data Science due to better job opportunities and lifestyle compared to India," she explains.

Education loan for tuition fees, part-time jobs to manage finances

"The cost is going to be hefty, I understand," says Mehek Patel. "But I'll take an education loan to pay the cost of the tuition fees," she adds. "And to minimise the financial burdens on myself and my family, I'll take up part-time jobs," she says.

Aryan Dhotre, who wants to pursue a Masters degree in Computer Science from the University of Queensland, says, "despite the increased visa fees and savings requirements, it’s worth it." "I'll take an education loan to bear the tuition fees," he says, adding: "I understand I'll have to do petty jobs to support my other financial needs."

"But it's still advantageous," he says, explaining: "the syllabus offered by the University aligns with my Computer Science interests. It'll make me a better professional and set my career on the right path. Hopefully, I'll have no regrets later in my life that I had to do petty jobs, it'll all be worth it."

Despite higher -costs, Indian students are leaning towards Australia for higher education and the Australian universities continue to attract Indian students with their robust academic programs and career prospects. It only reaffirms Australia's status as a premier destination for higher education.