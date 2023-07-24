Delivery Boy Clears Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam; Check How Twitter Users React

Delivery Boy Clears Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam | Twitter @zomato

Food delivering application, Zomato on Monday shared a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter to celebrate the achievement of its delivery partner, who has cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working with the food delivery service. Vignesh, the delivery associate with his sincere efforts and dedication achieved this feat.

Zomato on twitter writes, "Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner.

Meanwhile Twitter users reacted to the success of Vignesh. Some even shared memes in the comment section.

@@RoastHimJim writes, "Wow, congrats to Vignesh for acing the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam! And here's a like for managing to juggle studying and delivering Zomato orders. Impressive multitasking skills."

@iamrohanagarwal wittly writes, "So now Vignesh would sign' orders"

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) recently declared the results for the Combined Civil Services Examination Group 4. Aspirants can check the results on the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in. The Group 4 examination is conducted to fill various positions such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector Grade-I, Bill Collector, Field Assistant, and Store Keeper.

The written exam for TNPSC Group 4 was conducted on July 24, 2022. Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the result document are required to participate in the physical certificate verification cum counselling process.

The certificate verification cum counselling for Group 4 posts is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 10, 2023, excluding Sundays and Muharram, at the TNPSC office in Chennai.