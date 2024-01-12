Delhi Woman Defrauded Of ₹39 Lakh In Education Loan Scam, Culprit Apprehended

89-year-old man duped by cyber fraudster | Representative pic

A woman in Delhi was defrauded of ₹39 lakh, three times the amount she sought for her son's education loan. Shailender Dabral, the alleged culprit, was apprehended by the Delhi Police in Rohini, according to a report by PTI.

The victim, in need of a ₹13.50 lakh education loan, visited Sulekha.com. However, she fell prey to a broker named Nakul, later identified as Shailender Dabral.

Nakul promised to facilitate a loan from R.S. Enterprises and coerced the victim into making online payments for various processing charges, including loan application fees, document verification, loan approval, advance EMI, and NPCI approval.

Dabral used an app called WeFast

The victim, trusting Nakul, transferred ₹39 lakh through over 70 online transactions in two months. The fraud came to light when a complaint was filed on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Deputy Commissioner of Police G S Sidhu revealed that Dabral used four mobile phones for the scam. Investigations are ongoing, with efforts to identify additional victims.

Dabral, formerly a loan agent, exploited his access to loan leads from Sulekha.com. Using an app called WeFast, he collected documents, gained victims' trust, and then requested money under the guise of processing fees.

The police, having arrested Dabral, are actively pursuing further leads to uncover additional instances of this fraudulent scheme.

