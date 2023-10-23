Delhi Witnesses Pro-Palestine Rally Led By Left-Wing Students Near Israel Embassy

Scott Heins/Getty Images/AFP

On Monday, members of the left-wing student group, Students' Federation of India (SFI), organized a pro-Palestine demonstration near the Israeli embassy in Delhi. Several demonstrators were detained by the police on APJ Abdul Kalam road.

In a video of the protest shared by news agency ANI, police officials could be seen escorting protesters away. The demonstrators were also seen waving flags during the pro-Palestine rally.

The protests occurred as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas reached its 16th day. Similar pro-Palestine demonstrations also took place in Bihar and Kolkata earlier. In Bihar on October 13, protesters chanted pro-Palestine slogans, displayed pro-Palestine placards, and even set the flag of Israel on fire during the march.

Similarly, In Kolkata, a group called the Minority Youth Federation, led by a social activist named Mohammad Kamrujjaman, held a big protest to support Palestine on October 12.

The conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas began on October 7. It all started when Hamas fired rockets at Israel, and in response, Israel launched attacks on the Gaza Strip. Sadly, many people have lost their lives in this conflict, with over 1,400 Israelis and more than 4,700 Palestinians in Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry recently reported that in Gaza, a very high number of people, around 4,741, have lost their lives and almost 16,000 people have been injured in that area. There were also 93 more deaths among Palestinians due to violence and Israeli operations in the West Bank.

