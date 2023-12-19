Delhi University Warns Against Fake Notice On Exam Cancellation

Delhi University | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The Delhi University issued a cautionary statement on Tuesday regarding a false notice circulating on the internet. The notice falsely claims that the university has called off the undergraduate examination scheduled for December 20 and 21.

A Delhi University (DU) official told PTI that a fake notification is circulating among the students which says the undergraduate examination stands called due to "unforeseen circumstances". "In light of unforseen circumstances, the DU regrets to inform the students and stakeholders that the scheduled examination for December 20 and 21st, 2023, stand cancelled... Examinations scheduled from December 22, 2023, will proceed as originally planned," the fake circular with a forged signature of the registrar dated December 19 read.

The official stated that the undergraduate examination (UG) will proceed according to the timetable.

10 grace points for those unable to pass single paper

In another update from the University of Delhi, it has been stated that 10 grace marks will be provided to students who are unable to pass a single remaining paper despite utilizing all available opportunities to complete their degrees. A senior official from the university disclosed this information on Tuesday, outlining the eligibility requirements for this provision.

The extra 10 marks will only be given to students who have failed to pass a single paper, despite using all special chances.

(with PTI inputs)