Delhi University To Soon Offer Dual Degree Programmes, New Guidelines For Promotion Also Issued

Delhi University | File Photo

During its 1016th meeting in the council hall today, the academic council of Delhi University approved the simultaneous joining of two academic degree programs. Following the presentation, approval was granted to enroll in two academic degree programs concurrently, with the remaining items being held for discussion at the following meeting. Yogesh Singh, the vice chancellor, presided over the meeting.

The DU Academic Council also talked about credit transfer in accordance with NEP 2020 and twinning, joint, and dual degree programs with overseas universities. The recommendations of a committee that the DU formed to suggest ways to carry out these three proposals were made public. They gave thorough information about partnerships with overseas universities, joint and dual degrees, and the simultaneous awarding of two academic degrees.

New guidelines for promotion of teachers

On Thursday, the DU's academic council also unanimously approved, albeit with some changes, new guidelines for the promotion of instructors in its departments and centers. Various teacher organizations as well as independent activists opposed the new promotion guidelines. The VC called a meeting to order because some representatives had protested the rule change by jumping to the hall's well during Zero Hour.

Under the proposed regulations, an application must have a minimum number of publications in a Scopus Index journal in order to be considered for promotion to different levels of assistant professorship. Additionally, publication in UGC care listed journals is required by the new rule. The UGC 2018 regulations for university teacher promotions did not include this criterion mandate. The proposal was met with opposition from the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), who claimed that it would be unfair to those who joined after July 1, 2024.

With some changes, the promotion guidelines for University of Delhi departments' and centers' teachers were also approved. Presenting data on promotions across the University's departments and colleges, the VC stated in the meeting that a total of 6,115 promotions had been made, with 3,912 assistant professors, 1,425 associate professors, 691 professors, and 87 senior professors among them. In all, 3,441 instructors—including 3,374 assistant professors, 44 associate professors, seven professors, and 16 principals/directors—have been appointed to positions in colleges and university departments.

Full fee waiver for orphan students

Yogesh Singh reported to the council that 68,583 undergraduate admissions have been made so far this year. In addition, 11,196 admissions to postgraduate programs and 784 admissions to PhD programs have been made. Additionally, he stated that under the special reservation program, 98 orphan students have been admitted with full fee waivers.

The standing committee's recommendations from the council meeting on November 23 were also taken into consideration during the AC meeting. The four-year integrated teacher education program's (ITEP) eligibility requirements and admissions process, as well as the requirements for UG and PG programs under CUET (UG) 2024–25 for the academic year 2024–25, were presented.

Other guidelines

Along with these, criteria for applying to the PG Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDCSL), eligibility for BTech Computer Science and Engineering, BTech Electronics and Communication Engineering, and BTech Electrical Engineering, BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons), and criteria to determine the equivalency of CUET (UG) subjects with the subjects studied in Class 12 were also suggested.

(With inputs from agencies)