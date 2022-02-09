Delhi University to reopen offline classes for all courses from February 17

New Delhi: In an official circular, Delhi University announced the resumption of offline courses for all undergraduate and postgraduate degrees beginning February 17, 2022.

A Committee was constituted by the Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi to consider the re-opening of the University campus. The Committee deliberated issues related with this decision with the Deans of Faculties, Heads of the Departments, Principals of Colleges, Directors of Institutions and Provosts of Hostels.

Based on the recommendations of the Committee, the offline classes for all the undergraduate and post-graduate courses shall begin with effect from 17th February, 2022.

The outstation students are advised to plan reaching Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period of three days before reporting to their respective Colleges / Departments.

The Libraries/Laboratories and Canteens of the University/ Colleges/ Departments/ Centers shall be functioning with effect from 17th February 2022 by strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelinesissued by DDMA, MHA, MOHFW and UGC.

The Deans of Faculties/ Heads of the Departments/ Principals of Colleges Directors of the Institutions/Provosts of Hostels will ensure that all the teaching, Non-teaching staff and students follow Covid appropriate behavior ( wearing of Masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitizers) at all times. to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Hostels are properly ventilated and sanitized. The Deans of Faculties/ Heads of the Departments/ Principals of Colleges/ Directors of the Institutions/Provosts of Hostels will encourage the teaching and non-teaching staff and the students get vaccinated if not already done at the earliest.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:32 PM IST