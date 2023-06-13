Delhi University To Begin UG, PG Admissions Tomorrow; Launches Separate CSAS Portals

Delhi University To Begin UG, PG Admissions Tomorrow | DU Campus Representative Image (Unsplash)

Delhi University will launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portals for admissions to Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses from tomorrow, June 14. This time the University has revised the norms for UG admissions for those applying under the extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quotas. As per the new rules, 20 per cent of total supernumerary seats can be filled in a college through these quotas.

Last year, The varsity had launched a single portal for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

This year onwards the varsity will be admitting students in Post Graduate courses (PG) Courses on the basis of the CUET scores. Students aiming for a seat in the DU will have to appear for CUET (UG)-2023 and CUET (PG)-2023, as well as register on the CSAS UG and PG portal of the DU website. In 2022 nearly 70 DU colleges adopted CUET UG score.

The university is hopeful that this year the admission process would be smoother, an official told PTI. "We are fully prepared to take admissions to UG and PG programmes through CUET. We will be launching two separate portals for admissions to graduate and postgraduate programmes," he added.

Meanwhile, DU will soon conduct PhD admissions through Central University Entrance Test (CUET). The Executive Council of Delhi University passed a resolution on June 9 paving the way for CUET in PhD admissions as well. The decision will be implemented in the upcoming academic year replacing the written test and an interview process conducted earlier.

In Delhi University’s CSAS portal, the university will provide an option for St Stephen College as well as it comes under the domain of DU but does not follow a similar admission process. Applicants have raised issues with the option but have not received any satisfactory reply from Delhi University.