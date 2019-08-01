Delhi University releases sixth cut-off list; check at du.ac.in

On Wednesday, Delhi University released its sixth cut-off list for reserved category students. The sixth cut-off list can be checked on the university's official website, du.ac.in. The varsity held a special drive before announcing the sixth cut-off list to allow students to claim relaxation or reservation benefits. Those who make it through the cut-off, that is, have marks equal to or more marks than the indicated marks will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee to reserve seats.

However, there was confusion over the list as some colleges like Gargi, Shri Ram College of Commerce released cut-offs for the general category on their websites but the varsity uploaded the cut-offs only for reserved category students. Cut-offs released by colleges on their respective websites for general category students won't be considered valid. The sixth cut-off list was announced following the culmination of a two-day special drive for applicants belonging to the reserved categories/quota viz Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes/Economically Weaker Section/Persons With Disabilities/Kashmiri Migrants/Armed Forces Category/Minority (Sikh).

The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) also announced its fourth cut-off list on Wednesday. The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degrees from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board. A seventh cut-off list would be released on August 6 if seats are still available.

Steps to check DU 6th cut-off list 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'fifth cut-off list'

Step 3: DU cut-off will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the same and take a print out of it.