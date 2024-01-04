 Delhi University Releases Financial Support Scheme 2023-24 For Economically Weaker Students, Check Full Details Here
Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Delhi University | Representational Pic

The Dean Students' Welfare Office at Delhi University has released the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) 2023–24, which is intended for students whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh annually. Candidates can apply for this plan until January 10 before 5 p.m.

Eligibility Criteria

This financial aid program is available to full-time, deserving students enrolled in any UG or PG degree program at any department, institution, or center of the University of Delhi that fall into one of the following categories: Students whose family's annual income is Rs 4 lakh or less. There will be a fee waiver of up to 100% (actual tuition or maximum Rs 10,000) for these students and Families earning between Rs 4 and Rs 8 lakh annually may receive a fee waiver of up to 50% (real fee or up to Rs 8,000 maximum).

Courses which do not fall under the scheme:

Undergraduate students pursuing five-year integrated law programs (BA LLB/BBA LLB) and BTech programs in computer science and engineering, electronics and computer engineering, and electrical engineering under the Faculty of Technology are not eligible to apply under this scheme, though, since they were already granted fee waivers at the time of admission.

Documents required:

Self-attested copy of EWS/ OBC-NCL Certificate or Annual family income certificate issued by competent authority after March 31, 2023. Income certificate issued by a notary will not be accepted.

Self-attested copies of latest Income Tax Returns (2022-23) of the following family members:
a. Father
b. Mother
c. Sister (s) (Unmarried)
d. Brother (s) (Unmarried and below 25 years of age)

Self-attested copy of Pan card(s) of all the above

Undertaking duly signed by the applicant.

Signed copy of bonafide certificate duly signed by Head/ Director of the Centre/ Department/ Institute as per the format given on http://www.dsw.du.ac.in.

Self-attested copy of the latest Fee Receipt.

Self-attested copy of Bank Passbook showing the Student’s Name, Account Number and IFSC code or a Cancelled Cheque.

Self-attested copy of the mark sheet of last exam passed.

Follow us on

