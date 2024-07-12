Delhi University Rejects Proposal To Introduce Manusmriti In Law Curriculum

Delhi University | File Photo

The ancient Sanskrit text Manusmriti was in talks to be introduced at Delhi University by its Faculty of Law. As per multiple media reports, Manusmriti was suggested to be introduced for undergraduate programs under the paper called Jurisprudence (Legal Method).

However, the proposal to require LLB students to study Manusmriti was rejected because it was deemed inappropriate. On Friday, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh of Delhi University (DU) stated that other texts can also be used to teach.

In an interview with PTI, Singh stated that during a pre-screening of the agenda for the Academic Council meeting on Friday, he used his emergency powers to axe the proposal.

After some teachers voiced objections, the vice-chancellor (VC) withheld the proposal to introduce Manusmriti to LLB students on Thursday and stated the university would not be teaching any such text. The Manubhasya of Medhatithi by G N Jha is a commentary on the Manusmriti written by Medhatithi. It explains and interprets the Manusmriti, helping readers understand its teachings and context better. This was proposed to be included in the syllabus.

The revisions suggested introducing two readings on Manusmriti to the students: 'Manusmriti with the Manubhasya of Medhatithi' by G N Jha and 'Commentary of Manu Smriti - Smritichandrika' by T Kristnasawmi Iyer.

The plan from the Faculty of Law was not suitable to present for discussion, according to a Singh-led committee, and it was rejected before it could be brought before the Academic Council, which is DU's highest decision-making body.

"When this proposal was put forward in front of a committee headed by me, we did not find it appropriate and rejected it. There are many other texts to teach Indian knowledge, and we should not rely on any one text," Singh told PTI.

A group of educators opposed the plan, claiming that Manusmriti is "regressive" in its treatment of marginalized communities' rights and women's rights and inimical to a progressive educational framework.

Several students from the Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) staged demonstrations outside the VC's office against the rejected proposal, terming it a step towards the "regressive" nature of the university.

What Is Manusmriti?

One of the numerous legal texts and constitutions among the numerous Dharmaśāstras of Hinduism is the Manusmṛiti. This text is also referred to as the Mānava-Dharmaśāstra or the Laws of Manu. Because the text is written in verse, the term "Manusmriti" was only recently coined and is relatively modern.