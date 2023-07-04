Delhi: University Prioritises To EWS Candidates, Replaces Non-Quota Teachers

Delhi University (DU) has implemented a policy where Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates are being given preference over non-quota teachers | IANS

In a move aimed at fostering inclusivity and equal opportunities, Delhi University (DU) has implemented a policy where Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates are being given preference over non-quota teachers. This decision reflects DU's commitment to creating a level playing field for students from marginalized backgrounds.

According to the letter sent by the president of the Ramjas Staff association, Dhani Ram, "I am writing to bring to your attention the injustice that has been done to UR (general) category teachers of Ramjas College in relation to University of Delhi. Due to the implementation of EWS reservation without the allocation of additional posts by UGC/Government of India, many (ad hoc) teachers have either lost their jobs or are on the verge of losing them." The EWS reservation for recruitments was implemented in DU in 2019.

In addition to that, the letter also added, "I urge UGC to reconsider its decision and focus on alternative measures that promote inclusivity and social justice without compromising the constitutional principles of reservation and meritocracy."

The officials say:

"As there has been no extra sanction, the university's reservation and roster system is being followed for the recruitment," said principal Manoj Khanna.

Additionally, Rajesh Jha, a former DU executive council member, said, "In 2019, it was said in the record of the discussion that the posts would be sanctioned soon. Four years have passed, but there has been no communication from the central government over the sanction of either faculty or funds. Because of this several ad hoc teachers are being displaced."

A principal from another college said, "We have on several occasions provided details of the faculty and funds requirement. However, we are yet to hear anything." The principal also pointed out when the Other Backward Class (OBC) was implemented, both funds and faculty positions sanctioned