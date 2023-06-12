 Delhi University Offering Engineering Courses; Exemption in Fees To Students From Low-income Families
Delhi University Offering Engineering Courses; Exemption in Fees To Students From Low-income Families

The University is planning to admit 360 students in total, with 120 students for each B.Tech programme. Admissions will be done based on the JEE Mains score. The course structure, credit distribution and syllabi for the first two semesters of the programme have been finalised.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | File Photo

There's a big relief for engineering aspirants from the National capital Region as the Delhi University is offering B.Tech courses in Computer Science and Engineering; Electronics and Communication Engineering; and Electrical Engineering. The Executive Council meeting on Friday approved it.

The Varsity's executive committee has approved the establishment of a B.Tech programme at the institute. In addition, it has been determined to grant exemptions to students from low-income families. As a result, students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds will be able to pursue B.Tech at the institution.

NEP Courses To Be Introduced Only At Autonomous Colleges, PG Departments This Year
article-image

A report by the ht says that the annual fee for the B.Tech course will be INR 2.16 lakh. But no fee will be charged to students from families earning up to INR 4,00,000 annually. A student’s family with an income of up to INR 4,00,000 to INR 8,00,000, on the other hand, will be required to pay half the price. And students from the higher income brackets must pay the entire fee.

Computer Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering departments are needed to be located on the university’s North Campus for logistical assistance and closeness to the majority of the faculties/departments on campus.

