Delhi University: Law students called to join Students Working Committee

Delhi: According to an official announcement, the Faculty of Law at Delhi University is accepting applications for its Student Working Committee from first and second-year LLB students. A selection committee will interview those who have been shortlisted.

"Faculty of Law, University of Delhi invites applications from students of Campus Law Centre, Law Centre - I and Law Centre - II from first and second-year LL.B. course for its Student Working Committee for the Committee on NEP and Seminar and Discussions Committee of Faculty of Law," read the notice signed by Ashutosh Mishra, convenor of the Faculty of Law's NEP and Seminar and Discussions Committee.

Students interested in participating in the preliminary round should submit their CV and statement of intent by June 15. The students will be interviewed by the Faculty of Law's selection committee after being shortlisted in the preliminary stage. According to the announcement, the final list of selected students will be determined by a thorough examination of their applications and overall performance in the interview.