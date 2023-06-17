Delhi University East Campus Likely TO Be Ready In 2026', Will Be Ready By 2026 | PTI

New Delhi: The construction of the Delhi University's East Campus is expected to start next year and it is likely to be ready in 2026, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

The university that currently has two campuses - North and South - had announced expansion plans a few years back. The plans envisaged the construction of East and West campuses to introduce more courses and a centre for law.

The Delhi University has sent a proposal to the central government for funding for the construction of the East Campus.

"The construction of the East Campus will be begin in the next eight months. The process is underway. We have applied for funding with the Government of India," Mr Singh told Press Trust of India.

He added that the aim is to develop the East Campus on the lines of the North and South campuses.

The Vice-Chancellor said construction of the East campus is expected to be completed by 2026-end and "we are planning to start law programmes there".

On benefits of the expansion, Mr Singh said, "It will not only provide more opportunities for higher education but also help manage administrative work."

The Delhi University has planned for the West Campus in Roshanpura near Najafgarh. It had said that this will cater to students hailing from rural areas of Delhi and Haryana.

Mr Singh, however, said that at present, there are no plans for the construction of the West Campus.