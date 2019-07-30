Delhi University declares SOL Result 2019 for B.Com Honours; check at sol.du.ac.in

Delhi University (DU) has declared the results for School of Learning (SOL). The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their result from the university's official website, sol.du.ac.in. The university has declared the results for BCom Hons Part 1, 2, and 3 on July 29, 2019.

DU had conducted the BCom Hons Part 1, 2, and 3 exams between 7 May and 11 June 2019 at various centres. Students can apply for the revaluation or rechecking of the answer sheet if they are not satisfied with their marks. He or she can apply for the reevaluation or rechecking within three weeks from the date of declaration of the result.

Steps to check DU SOL Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU SOL, sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says 'BCom Hons result 2019'

Step 3: Fill up the required credentials

Step 4: Your DU SOL BCom result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference.