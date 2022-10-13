Delhi University: Common Seat Allocation System application correction last date today

Delhi University |

New Delhi: A window to edit the applications for admission to undergraduate seats through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) will close today at 4:59 pm on the University of Delhi website.

The candidates who have made mistakes earlier can correct their applications and submit till the mentioned time.

The university accepted the application forms till yesterday, October 12, however; one more day has been provided and the time ends today at 4:59 pm.

The students belonging to OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD and CW can re-upload their updated documents and certificates on the CSAS application correction window.

Only the documents and certificates uploaded on the CSAS portal will be considered for the purpose of admission, the university said.

The candidates who did not select ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota while applying in CSAS Phase 1 registration will not be allowed to do so at this stage during the DU UG admission application correction process through CSAS.

The university website will not allow particulars including the candidate's name, photograph, signature, gender, registered email id, mobile number and category to edit and modify during the application correction window.