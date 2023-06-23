 Delhi University: Ceiling Fan Falls In Hansraj College, Few Students Injured
In Hansraj College, a running ceiling fan fell on students during a BCom (Hons) class and injured some students. ABVP staged protest.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Delhi University | File Photo

NEW DELHI: A few students were injured after a ceiling fan fell over them during a class at Delhi University's Hansraj College, a student group claimed on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday during a BCom (Hons) class, following which the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the college premises against the 'negligence' of the administration. There was no immediate response from the college administration.

"Due to the negligence of the Hansraj College administration, a running fan fell in the B.Com II class on Wednesday, injuring some students. In protest, the students led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest," the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said in a statement.

Several other issues, including that of academics, were also raised during the demonstration, it said. Last year, the roof of a building housing the Geography department in the varsity's Kirorimal College collapsed.

