Delhi University begins classes for first-year students today

New Delhi: Today marked the beginning of the first year academic sessions at the Delhi University (DU). Campus organized orientation events informed the freshmen of the course offerings, clubs, and committees.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh says that the university is ready for the start of the new academic year and that plans have been made to ensure that all facilities are available to students. "We're all set to start teaching first-year students. We conducted admissions through the CUET this year and are implementing the National Education Policy. It is a new policy, and students will have more freedom "Mr. Singh stated.

Some students were overjoyed, while others were nervous. A large number of them were accompanied by their parents. Nehal, who was admitted to Ramjas College for History (Honours), was accompanied by her mother on her first day on campus.

Exams in sight after DU reopens

According to DU, the first-semester exam will be held from February 27 to March 15, 2023, the practical exam is scheduled to be held in February. The semester two classes will begin on March 20, the theory exam will be held from July 17 to July 28. The practical exam schedule for semester two is July 8 to July 16.

As per the guidelines, the university has requested colleges to strictly enforce the rules and regulations, as well as the provisions of ordinances XV-B, XV-C, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act 2013. The university will set up two joint control rooms; candidates at North Campus can call 27667221, while candidates at South Campus can call 24119832.

Lectures begin after CUET

Undergraduate (UG) admission to Delhi University is being held this year on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Nearly 60,000 candidates were admitted in round one, and the round two seat allocation process is currently underway.

The Delhi University counselling process will be conducted in three rounds, with the round three allotment list being released on November 10. After the three rounds of allocation, DU will hold the mid-entry round and spot admission.