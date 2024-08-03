Delhi University Announces Academic Calendar For First Year UG Students; Classes To Start From August 29

Delhi University | Representational Pic

The Delhi University first-year undergraduate academic calendar for the 2024–2025 term has been made public. The fresh batch of undergraduate students' classes are scheduled to start on August 29 and end on June 7 of the following year.

The Delhi University first-year undergraduate academic session was originally slated to start on August 1, but it was postponed because of concerns about irregularities in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results announcement.

Academic Calendar:

-Semester I:

Classes begin - 29 August, 2024

Mid Semester break - 27 October, 2024 to 3 November, 2024

Classes begin after the mid semester break - 4 November, 2024

Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination begin - 24 December, 2024

Theory examinations begin - 6 January, 2025

Winter break begins - 25 January, 2025

-Semester II:

Classes begin - 27 January, 2025

Mid Semester break - 9 March, 2025 to 16 March, 2025

Classes begin after the mid semester break - 17 March, 2025

Dispersal of classes, preparation leave and practical examination begin - 25 May, 2025

Theory examinations begin - 7 June, 2025

Summer vacation - 29 June, 2025 to 20 July, 2025

DU to use class 12 marks to fill vacant seats

Earlier, Delhi University (DU) Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the University will use Class XII marks to fill any remaining vacant seats after the regular admission rounds are completed.

The announcement comes as the University Grants Commission issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for Central Universities to ensure all seats in UG and PG courses are filled.